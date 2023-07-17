Tony Timpa's wrongful death trial on hold 7 years after he dies in Dallas police custody

article

Proceedings were put on hold in a federal courtroom for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Dallas and four police officers.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning. The reason for the delay has not yet been disclosed.

Tony Timpa died in police custody in 2016 after calling for help while having a drug and mental health crisis.

A responding officer held his knee on Timpa’s back and neck for nearly 15 minutes. A medical examiner ruled that contributed to his death.

Body camera video released years later also showed other officers mocking the dying man. Those officers did not face any criminal charges.

Timpa’s family filed a lawsuit claiming the city and the officers share responsibility for his death.

Dallas tried to argue the officers are legally protected from lawsuits, but the Supreme Court upheld a federal appeals court’s ruling that allowed the case to proceed.