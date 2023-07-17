Expand / Collapse search

Tony Timpa's wrongful death trial on hold 7 years after he dies in Dallas police custody

By
Published 
Updated 12:12PM
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Proceedings were put on hold in a federal courtroom for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Dallas and four police officers.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning. The reason for the delay has not yet been disclosed.

Tony Timpa died in police custody in 2016 after calling for help while having a drug and mental health crisis. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man's family suing DPD claiming police used excessive force

Lynnanne Nguyen reports.

A responding officer held his knee on Timpa’s back and neck for nearly 15 minutes. A medical examiner ruled that contributed to his death.

Body camera video released years later also showed other officers mocking the dying man. Those officers did not face any criminal charges.

Related

Dallas officers involved in death of man in custody said mocking him was part of their strategy
article

Dallas officers involved in death of man in custody said mocking him was part of their strategy

Details of what Dallas police officers told internal affairs about the death of a man in their custody became public for the first time on Friday.

Timpa’s family filed a lawsuit claiming the city and the officers share responsibility for his death.

Dallas tried to argue the officers are legally protected from lawsuits, but the Supreme Court upheld a federal appeals court’s ruling that allowed the case to proceed.