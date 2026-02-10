Mass shooting in Texas Panhandle leaves 5 dead

article

The Brief Five adults were killed, including the gunman, during a mass shooting early Saturday morning in a neighborhood near Plainview. Authorities identified 33-year-old Saul Villa as the assailant; four victims died at the scene and a fifth died later at a local hospital. The motive and relationship between the individuals remain unknown, though the Texas Department of Public Safety stated there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a mass shooting in a Texas Panhandle neighborhood that left five people dead early Saturday morning, including the suspected gunman.

Mass shooting in Texas panhandle

What we know:

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Texas Rangers at approximately 3:40 a.m. following a shooting in the 2700 block of Upchurch Street in the Seth Ward neighborhood near Plainview, Texas. Plainview is about 45 minutes north of Lubbock and about an hour south of Amarillo.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed four adults died at the scene. They have been identified as:

Hector Alonso Sanchez, 28

Tanya Paola Valadez Rangel, 30

Rosalba Saenz Rodriguez, 47

Saul Villa, 33

Authorities identified Villa as the assailant in the shooting.

A fifth victim, identified as 21-year-old Reily Joseph Zavala Barrientos, was taken to Covenant Hospital-Plainview, where he later died.

While the investigation into the motive and circumstances remains active, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated there is no ongoing threat to the public. No further details regarding the incident have been released.

What we know:

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the five individuals or a potential motive in the shooting.