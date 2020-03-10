Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County
McKINNEY, Texas - Three people have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County, officials said Tuesday. They are the first such cases in North Texas.
The confirmed cases involve the Frisco man announced on Monday as a "presumptive positive," his wife and their three-year-old child.
The man is in his late 30s and contracted the coronavirus after recently traveling to California on a business trip. Frisco ISD said the man is a parent of at least one student at Tadlock Elementary School.
RELATED: Coronavirus coverage
Health officials said the familiy has four children. All of the kids and the parents have been tested along with a "close family contact." Two of the other children tested negative while a third child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested.
All seven people are described to be in "stable condition" and have not been hospitalized and all seven remain in self-quarantine at their homes.
Officials said the father wasn't showing symptoms of the coronavirus on his flight home from California in late February and doesn't pose a risk to others who were on that flight. They added that the two school-aged children didn't have symptoms while classes were in session and weren't contageous when they were in the classroom.
Advertisement
Coronavirus health tips
While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.
RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)
RELATED STORIES:
- Collin County man tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Some churches taking extra precautions in case coronavirus makes its way to North Texas
- North Texas man among those under coronavirus quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship
- DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field step up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns
- Fort Worth officials prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak
- Dallas, Tarrant counties set up to do their own coronavirus testing
- Across North Texas, some store shelves have been emptied because of Coronavirus concerns
- Homeless centers ready for potential coronavirus outbreak in North Texas
- Dallas Mavericks pregame ‘High-Five Tunnel’ with fans halted due to coronavirus fears
- Preparations underway in case coronavirus makes its way to North Texas
- UTA students studying in South Korea return home early due to coronavirus, remain in isolation
- North Texas schools bring students home early, cancel future study abroad trips due to coronavirus