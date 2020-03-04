Dallas Mavericks pregame ‘High-Five Tunnel’ with fans halted due to coronavirus fears

article

Dallas Mavericks players will no longer take part in a pregame high-five line with fans as coronavirus fears increase.

The team confirmed to FOX4 that the pregame ritual, which usually involves Mavs players and VIPs or young children, has been indefinitely halted.

The moves comes despite the fact there have been no coronavirus cases in North Texas.

“Everyone’s safety is important to the Dallas Mavericks and we work hard to protect our fans and players at every game,” the team said on its website.

The Mavericks’ first game with the change is Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center, when the team hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.