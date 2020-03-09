Collin County man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 coronavirus

A Frisco man has tested "presumptive positive" for the COVID-19 virus, officials said on Monday.

The Collin County Health Department said the man in his 30s has a “presumptive positive” case of the coronavirus after recently travelling to California.

Officials said the man is currently in self-quarantine at his home and being monitored by county health staffers. He's described to be in "stable" condition and not needing hospitalization at this time.

The risk of spread of the virus remains low, health officials said, at this time. The man's family is being monitored and officials are working to determine any other people who might have been exposed.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

