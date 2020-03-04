UTA students studying in South Korea return home early due to coronavirus, remain in isolation

article

Three students at the University of Texas at Arlington are under self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution.

The students returned to the United States Sunday after spending a week studying in South Korea.

They were supposed to stay there for four months but UTA cut their trip short as a precaution because the COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading in that country.

According to the university, a health official must clear the students to return to campus after they spend 14 days in quarantine.