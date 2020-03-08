North Texas man among those under coronavirus quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

More people quarantined for the coronavirus outbreak will soon come to Texas.

There are more than a dozen people on the Grand Princess cruise ship who tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, nearly 100 Texans who are on that ship will be sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to be quarantined.

A Highland Village man, Ken Weller, is among the people on that ship.

People on the ship have been forced to stay in their room for days.

Weller said that while he is concerned about the safety of everyone onboard, he feels healthy and is ready to return home. He has not been able to leave his room since Thursday.

He and thousands of others are on the Grand Princess, which has been held off the coast of California, after 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line will be allowed to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, and all 3,500 passengers will be tested and quarantined at government facilities.

“I am traveling with three other couples,” Weller said. “To be honest with you, we are all older, but we are in good health. We are trying not to worry about it. What will be, will be.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said in a statement on Sunday that about 90 Texans on the ship will be sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for coronavirus quarantine.

The State Department is now urging all citizens with underlying conditions to "not travel by cruise ship."

The cruise line has provided more in-cabin options, like Wi-Fi, movies, and food to boost morale for those on board.

“People come out on the balcony and we talk back and forth. As far as I can tell, people have been pretty upbeat about the whole thing,” Weller added.

A week ago, Weller didn't expect to be a part of a worldwide health crisis.

But he feels healthy and is just looking forward to being reunited with his friends and family back home.

“Certainly I was pretty concerned about it. But it doesn’t do any good to worry about it. What is going to happen, is going to happen,” he said.