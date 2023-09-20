article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend for the first weekend of fall!

All Weekend

Plano Balloon Festival

The Plano Balloon Festival is back for its 42nd year! The premiere festival starts on Sept. 21 and runs through the 24th. There will be music, food, booths and of course hot air balloons. The balloon glow will happen Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The balloon launches this year will be Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. You can even meet some of your favorite personalities from FOX 4 who will be at the event all weekend. Stop by to say hi and win some prizes!

Tickets and Info Here

McKinney Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest events are here. McKinney is holding its celebration this Friday through Sunday. You can buy a multi-day pass or just stop by Mitchell Park to get in on the fun. There will be plenty of beer, polka and food. Lederhosen aren't required, but they do make things more fun!

Tickets and Info Here

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Pumpkin Village returns to the Dallas Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Guests have endless opportunities to take pictures with creative displays based on the 1966 Peanuts classic.

More Info

Pumpkin Nights in Arlington

It is that time of year again! Howell Farms in Arlington is hosting its Pumpkin Nights. The half-mile walking path includes more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. This year you will be able to go into the Forbidden City, a Pirate's Cove and more! The event will be almost every night from Sept. 21 to Oct. 30.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, Sept. 22

Texas Pinners Conference at Will Rogers Memorial Center

This Friday and Saturday crafters from across the country will be in Fort Worth. There will be more than 100 creative and educational classes about everything DIY including cooking, crafts, scrapbooking and more. If crafting isn't for you, there are also shops where you can buy lots of creative and one-of-a-kind items. Also FYI: Every Texas educator and school administrator gets two complimentary tickets to join in on the festivities.

Tickets and Info Here

Fort Worth Oktoberfest

More Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend! Fort Worth's official Oktoberfest part runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Trinity Park. The celebration includes beer, sausage and live polka.

Info Here

Oktoberfest at ArtPark Trinity Groves

Trinty Groves is throwing its own Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. Friday and Saturday there will be beer, pretzels and music to enjoy.

Info Here

Saturday, Sept. 23

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Comedian Bert 'The Machine' Kreischer performs at the Fox Theater on November 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Bert Kreischer at the American Airlines Center

Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his Tops Off World Tour to Dallas this weekend. The comedian known for his wild antics on stage has a huge following and is sure to put on a great show.

Tickets and Info Here

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 09: Jelly Roll performs onstage at Bridgestone Arena on December 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

Jelly Roll at Dos Equis Pavilion

Country music superstar Jelly Roll will be at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas this weekend for his Backroad Baptism tour. The CMT Music Award winner has exploded in popularity in recent year and has become a favorite of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The show also features special guests Three 6 Mafia and Struggle Jennings. The show is set to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Very Eric Carle at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

This Saturday the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History opens its exhibit centered around child artist Eric Carle's books and creations. The play-and-learn exhibit includes activities inspired by books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar. If you can't make it to the museum this weekend, don't worry. It will be open from Sept. 23 to Jan. 7.

Info Here

Sunday, Sept. 24

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR's best drivers will be on the track this Saturday and Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will start on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Ann Wilson of Heart performs the national anthem prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter at the Majestic Theatre

Ann Wilson from the band heart will be performing with Tripsitter this weekend. Doors for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's show open at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 31: Christian Nodal performs at Smoothie King Center on August 31, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Christian Nodal at Dickies Arena

Grammy-award winner Christian Nodal is making a stop in Fort Worth to bring his ‘mariacheño’ music to North Texas. Nodal is known for combining the genres of norteño and mariachi in a way that crowds love.

Tickets and Info Here