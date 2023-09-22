Visit FOX 4 at the Plano Balloon Festival this weekend

Oak Point Park is the place to be this weekend for the H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.

This year’s festival marks 42 years of hot air ballooning in Plano and Collin County.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

It has a little something for everyone in the family – live music, a children’s area, skydivers, food and merchandise vendors, and of course colorful hot air balloons.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have a booth on the fairgrounds featuring some of your favorite anchors and reporters.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Good Day’s Lauren Przybyl was out there for the first night with her kids to hand out goodies to viewers.

She said the windy weather did force the festival to cancel the REMAX skydivers because their plane could not take off. But the weather cleared up enough for an impressive balloon glow.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra also performed on the FOX 4 Main Stage.

The schedule for Friday calls for a remote-controlled hot air balloon exhibition and the FOX 4 Main Stage will again be the place to be for Party Machine in concert.

The balloons will launch at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday weather permitting.

They will be inflated in the park each afternoon. Balloon glows happen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The fireworks show was replaced by a done show this year because of a burn ban. That drone show happens at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit www.planoballoonfest.org.