Things to do in Dallas this weekend: June 23-25

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, June 23

Fort Worth Zoo's Predators of Asia and Africa Opens

After years of construction, the Fort Worth Zoo opened a new exhibit this week and welcomed back its big cats. The grand opening of the Predators of Asia and Africa habitat was on Thursday. Guests can visit throughout the weekend to see lions, tigers, cheetahs, leopards, and other animals up close in more natural habitats.

La Bell at Klyde Warren Park

La Bell headlines KXT's Summer Concert Series Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The free concert series features performances by local and national artists throughout the summer. Food trucks and beverages are available for the perfect evening in the park.

Saturday, June 24

Market Street Allen USA

The city of Allen is hosting a free summer party from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Celebration Park. The Emerald City Band will headline the evening. There will also be plenty of food and fun for the whole family. The party concludes with what organizers call the best fireworks show in DFW.

Wipe Out Kids Cancer 5K & Fun Run

Wipe Out Kids Cancer is a Dallas-based nonprofit dedicated to eradicating childhood cancer by funding innovative research, education and treatment. This year's 5K and fun run races will be held Saturday morning at the Redtail Pavilion at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano. Participants can register on-site.

So What? Music Festival

Enjoy two days of pop-punk, rock, metal, hip-hop, rap and everything in between at So What?! Music Festival. The festival is on Saturday and Sunday at Fair Park in Dallas and features more than 100 performers including Pierce The Veil, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, Neck Deep, and Thursday.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

In its 11th year, the Oak Cliff Film Festival has established itself as a significant city-wide event, featuring the best of Oak Cliff’s theatre and art venues, restaurants, bars, and small businesses. OCFF showcases brave and independent filmmaking of all stripes in an atmosphere that encourages and fosters filmmaking in Dallas and beyond. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday at various locations.

Madagascar The Musical

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular on Friday at Saturday at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas. This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Sunday, June 25

Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Roadshow

Chuck E. Cheese and his friends are hitting the road again for a national concert tour featuring upbeat, family-friendly summer hits in select locations across the country. The tour stops at the Grapevine and Grand Prairie locations on Sunday. Each show will last approximately 20 minutes, followed by a meet and greet with the cast.

Rod Man at Addison Improv

Best known as the winner of Last Comic Standing Season 8, Comedian Rod Man is truly a gem in the World of Standup Comedy today. His unique delivery and voice capture the attention of audiences. Throw in his laid back style, southern charm, wit, and ability to find the funny in everyday life, and you have the ingredients for a future Comedy Star in the making.

Texas To-Do List

While there are a lot of events this weekend there are also plenty of great things you can check out anytime! This week on the Texas To-Do List we are featuring Sixes Social Cricket in The Colony. It's a first-of-its-kind venue in the United States and one way to stay active while beating the Texas heat.

See our full breakdown here: https://www.fox4news.com/texas-to-do-list/texas-to-do-list-sixes-social-cricket