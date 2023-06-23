Fort Worth Zoo's lions and tigers return with opening of new habitat

The Fort Worth Zoo welcomed the first guests Thursday at its new habitat for big cats.

The zoo held a grand opening for the Predators of Asia and Africa exhibit.

The new space has plants, watering holes, and dedicated spots for guests to get up-close looks at lions and tigers.

It's also home to hyenas, cheetahs, African leopards, African painted dogs, and – for the first time at the Fort Worth Zoo – clouded leopards

"For many of these species, it’s been years or decades for some, since they have resided in Fort Worth. We welcome the return of our big cats and other carnivores with pride," said Elizabeth Beck, a Fort Worth City Council member.

Fort Worth Zoo and city leaders signed a proclamation marking June 22 as Big Cat Day.

The space is part of the third phase of a four-stage campaign that includes renovated spaces, new habitats, and new ways to interact with the animals.