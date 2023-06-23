Texas To-Do List: Sixes Social Cricket

You don’t need to be a seasoned pro, or even know what the game of cricket actually is in order to enjoy this place. Come escape the Texas heat at #62 on the Texas To-do List at Sixes Social Cricket, located at Grandscape in The Colony.

"Sixes Social Cricket is an immersive cricket batting experience, but at the same time, we’ve got an amazing food and drink offering. Ultimately, we want to be the world’s biggest cricket party!" said Calum Mackinnon, the CEO and co-founder of Sixes Social Cricket.

Even though cricket is often compared to baseball, the two are very different, especially in how you hit the ball.

"The rules of cricket are the ball either has to bounce or go straight to the wicket," said Andy Waugh, another co-founder.

"I think a lot of people, it took them a few balls to realize that there was a bounce. A lot of people were kind of expecting it to come shooting out. But that gives you more time to react, ultimately, as well. So, it’s actually a lot easier than baseball. But you are also speaking to two guys who actually know very little about cricket, so take everything we say with a pinch of salt," Mackinnon added.

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to play. All are welcomed, regardless of your skill level.

"You don’t have to be sporty to enjoy it. Like, anyone can come and enjoy it," Mackinnon said.

While there are multiple locations in the U.K., this is the first Sixes Social Cricket location in the United States.

"We love the people of Dallas! We love the city, we just had a really good time here, it just felt right. There’s also a massive cricket community already in Dallas," Waugh said.

"There’s actually, it’s amazing- there is thirty million cricket fans already in the U.S., which is more than the entire population of Australia. So, cricket, potentially is the most underserved sport in the US right now," Mackinnon said.

With six batting cages available, it's probably a good idea to reserve a spot for you and your friends.

"We recommend that you do make a reservation, but we keep a net for walk-ins as well. Your time is given based on group size. So, we recommend about an hour in the cage, but then we recommend you book a table for food and drink and partying after," Mackinnon said.

The food here is not your typical microwaved frozen food. Quite the opposite, in fact.

"So, we have a full restaurant menu and a full bar. Our kitchen makes pizza from scratch, we make amazing burgers. So, we have a bit of a burger heritage back in the U.K., we got voted ‘best burger’ in London. We have absolutely amazing cocktails, great cold draft beer," Waugh said.

The founders gave us a full tutorial on how to properly play.

"Everyone enjoys a bit of healthy competition at the end of the day," Mackinnon said.

"There’s a term in cricket called sledging. So, it’s where you try to get in their ear and try and put them off. There’s a line that sometimes gets crossed," Waugh added.

And if you are wondering who is more competitive between the two.

"Um, probably me. But I’m better," Mackinnon said.

"I think Calum is, but I’m better," Waugh said.

Learn more about the Sixes Social Cricket here.

