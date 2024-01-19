article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, and follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

All Weekend

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

It's a Fort Worth tradition dating back over a century! The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is now underway. The 23-day event includes shows, music and family fun.

Dog Man: The Musical at the Wyly Theater

The man who brought you Captain Underpants has his latest creation coming to the Dallas stage! Dog Man: The Musical will be in town through January 28. The hilarious adventure story is fun for the whole family.

Wonka Pop Up Bar at the Whippersnapper in Dallas

The Dallas bar known for crazy and creative pop-ups is taking us to a world of pure imagination. The Whippersnapper is transforming into Whippersnapper & the Booze Factory from January 18 to March 9. There will be special Wonka themed food, drinks and photo opportunities.

Friday, January 19

Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton: 7-0-7 Tour at the Majestic Theater

Elvis Costello will be on stage at the Majestic Theater this weekend. The English singer, songwriter and producer will put on the show on Friday night. The show starts at 8 p.m.

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 29: The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, August 29, 2022, with guests Guests: Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, and Ian Karmel. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Ian Karmel at Hyena's Fort Worth

Stand-up comedian Ian Karmel will be at Hyena's in Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday. You may recognize Karmel from his consistent appearances on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Saturday, January 20

Joya at Oran Good Park Grand Opening in Farmers Branch

A one-of-a-kind park is opening in Farmers Branch this weekend. Joya, which means jewel in Spanish, is having a grand opening ceremony on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The park at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane features six different play areas and includes a zip-line, a spin zone, swings, an obstacle course, and a 27-foot sphere all adorned with LED lights. Just be sure to bundle up!

Dallas MLK Day Parade

The Dallas MLK Parade was moved to this Saturday due to the snow. The parade will start at 9 a.m. The 42nd annual parade will start at the Fair Park MLK entrance, go down MLK Boulevard to Atlanta, turn south and then head east on Pennsylvania Avenue and return to Fair Park. There will also be parade kickoff from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with plenty of celebration in front of the King Center.

Grand Prairie MLK Parade and Celebration

Grand Prairie pushed its parade to Saturday due to the bad weather on Monday. The celebration starts at David Daniels Academy at 10 a.m. and ends at Grand Prairie City Hall. There will also be a celebration at city hall following the parade.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Smokey Robinson performs onstage during the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO A Expand

Smokey Robinson at the Will Rogers Memorial Center

Smokey Robinson will be in Fort Worth performing this weekend. The R&B and Soul singer will have a show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dolly Day at the Truck Yard in The Colony

Dolly Parton's 78th birthday was Friday, but the big celebration is this weekend at the Truck Yard in The Colony. They are asking people to dress in their best western wear and enjoy Dolly-themed drinks. A Dolly impersonator will be there and there will be a contest for the best Dolly look-alike.

Sunday, January 21

Dallas Area Train Show in Plano

If your kid is a train fanatic, this is the place to be this weekend. The Dallas Area Train Show will be at the Plano Event Center on Saturday and Sunday. The show has model trains running all over the place and plenty of things to buy.

USA KidFilm Film Festival at the Lake Highlands Alamo Drafthouse

See movies made for kids this weekend at the Lake Highlands Alamo Drafthouse. This is the 40th annual film festival. Showings will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Brick Fest Live! in Dallas

See amazing LEGO creations up close at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. There will be life-sized models made out of LEGOs. Hands-on activities for your kids to build. A giant brick pit that you can jump into, plus a Minecraft Zone, Glow Zone and more!

