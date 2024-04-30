UT Austin protests: 45 of 79 arrested on Monday not affiliated with school

article

The Travis County Attorney says the arrests of protesters demonstrating against the Israel-Hamas war has put a strain on the justice system.

On Tuesday, there was a peaceful, low-key gathering on UT Austin's south lawn. It stands in stark contrast to Monday, when police and state troopers made 79 arrests. 65 of those were for criminal trespass.

The university says 45 of the people arrested were not affiliated with UT.

"It's just unsustainable. It's unsustainable for on low-level criminal trespass charges for us to keep cycling through the criminal justice system when I don't think it's helping the current situation," said Travis County Attorney Delia Garza.

Last week, Garza's office in Austin dismissed all cases. She says, for now, none of the cases brought have been dismissed, adding there needs to be a balance between university concerns and the right for people to have their voices heard.

She also said it is not the role of the justice system to arrest people because of what might happen.

"Nor is it the role to assist our governor in efforts to suppress non-violent and peaceful demonstrations," said Garza.

Ken Paulson, the director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, spoke to FOX 4 about the situation in Austin.

"No one is being arrested for their speech because they can't be arrested for their speech. One of the puzzling things about your governor's actions is that he spoke out and said you shouldn't allow people to say antisemitic things, and they should be kicked off campus," he said.

"The University can restrict the time protests take place, decide where they are going to be and tell people they can't have tents, yet still give people an opportunity to protest and that's the balance that has been so difficult to strike in Texas," Paulson continued. "You cannot punish students even if you think they're misguided for saying hateful things."

The county attorney is using her bully pulpit to challenge UT Austin to extend an olive branch to pro-Palestinian protesters and for protest organizers to accept it.

"To be leaders in this community by initiating a compromise with protest organizers with fair and reasonable free speech parameters and I encourage the organizers to come to the table in good faith so that they can be heard," said Garza.

Garza says she is also concerned about how what we've seen could escalate if people believe they're being prevented from exercising their right to participate in non-violent protests.

As of yet, there has been no response from Gov. Greg Abbott to Garza's comments.

Another campus action is planned for Wednesday.