article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, and follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

The 11th annual Vitruvian Lights display is up now in Addison. 1.5 million LED lights are wrapped around 555 trees, transforming Vitruvian Park into a holiday wonderland. The display is open every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1.

Info Here

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie

More than 4 million lights decorate the area around Joe Pool Lake. The drive-through light display also has plenty of things you can do outside your car, including carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, holiday vendors and more.

Tickets and Info Here

Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the holiday season. The Dallas Arboretum's display includes the beloved Christmas Village and 12 Days of Christmas gazebos and a musical tree. The display will be open until January 5.

Tickets and Info Here

ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

2 million pounds of ice has been carved by master artisans into the ultimate Christmas celebration. This year's theme for ICE! is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You can see the characters and scenes from the iconic Dr. Seuss story. The Gaylord is also filled with millions of lights, gingerbread decorating stations, ready-to-throw snowballs and an ice rink.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Zoo Lights

The Dallas Zoo is lighting up with holiday spirit. More than two million lights are in place around the zoo along with 60 animal lanterns. There are also plenty of holiday displays and Santa's Village. The Zoo Lights are open from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

MJ The Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park

The touring version of the Broadway show is in Dallas! See the music and moves of Michael Jackson in the musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, December 1

Holiday in the Highlands Home Tour

The Lake Highlands Women's League is holding their annual home tour on Friday. The tour takes people through homes in the Lake Highlands. The tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event to raise funds for local schools and scholarships.

Tickets and Info Here

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Pete Davidson, Ice Spice" Episode 1845 -- Pictured: Host Pete Davidson during the "I'm Just Pete" sketch on Saturday, October 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Pete Davidson at the Majestic Theater

Former SNL star and comedian Pete Davidson is bringing his standup comedy to Dallas. Davidson is holding two shows at the Majestic this weekend.

Tickets and Info Here

Holiday Stroll 2023 in Lewisville

Get in the holiday spirit at the Holiday Stroll in Old Town Lewisville. The celebration takes place over two days. On Friday, there will be live music and hay rides before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. On Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast with Santa before the Lewisville Christmas Parade at 1 p.m.

Info Here

Duncanville Christmas Festival

Join in on the fun at the inaugural Christmas Festival in Duncanville. There will be a parade at 6 p.m. and plenty of floats, marching bands and even Santa himself!

Info Here

Saturday, December 2

Dallas Holiday Parade

The Dallas is holding a bigger, longer holiday parade this year. The parade, which is in its 35th year, will run from 9 to 11 a.m. The parade starts at Commerce and Houston streets. You can watch for free, or if you would like a seat, you can get tickets for the bleachers. In addition to the parade there will be vendors, entertainment and more holiday fun.

Tickets and Info Here

Merry & Bright Drone Show in Grapevine

Drones are taking to the skies in Grapevine this weekend to put on a holiday show. More than 200 drones will create holiday designs in the air. The shows will happen Dec. 2, 9 and 16 over Main Street, near Peace Plaza. The shows start at 8 p.m. and will last 8 to 9 minutes.

Info Here

Christmas in the Stockyards in Fort Worth

Ring in the holidays with the 22nd annual Christmas in the Stockyards. You can spend time on the skating rink, get photos with cowboy Santa or hear a story from Mrs. Claus. A parade will be held at 4 p.m.

Info Here

Family Christmas Pops at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Listen to songs from the holiday season with the Family Christmas Pops. The hour-long, family-friendly performance will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Tickets and Info Here

The Colony Christmas Spectacular

See the light show set to music in The Colony this holiday season. Multiple shows will be held at the Central Fire Station throughout December. The shows will be held from 5:30pm to 10:30pm Sunday - Thursday and 5:30pm to 10:50pm Friday - Saturday.

Info Here

Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting

Klyde Warren Park is holding its annual tree lighting on December 2. The ceremony will including family-friendly activities, live music, food truck and more. The lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. The tree will stay up through January 7.

Info Here

Sunday, December 3

Mesquite Christmas in the Park

The two-day event in Mesquite wraps up with a bang on Sunday. The celebration includes free photos with Santa for people and pets, cocoa, cookies and even an Elf Town. Both nights include a Santa Send Off with a fireworks finale.

Info Here

Klyde Warren Park Mistletoe World Record Attempt

Grab your sweetie and get underneath the mistletoe on Sunday. The 2 p.m. event is looking to break the record for the most couples kissing under the mistletoe. Registration is $25 a couple with proceeds going to help the North Texas Food Bank. Organizers hope the event can help "kiss hunger goodbye."

Info Here