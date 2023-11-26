Vitruvian Lights holiday display open in Addison

The 11th annual Vitruvian Lights holiday display is open in Addison.

Organizers decided to begin this year's display early, starting it on November 18, to spread holiday cheer for an extra six days.

Many families kicked off the holidays at Vitruvian Park.

More than 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around 555 trees, transforming Vitruvian Park into a holiday wonderland.

As people made their way around the Addison park, kids were in for a surprise as Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit from the North Pole.

Mrs. Claus helped people write letters to Santa, while the big man in the red suit took photos with everyone who wanted one.

This was the first time Beth Wahl and her family came out to see the Vitruvian Lights.

"It absolutely is getting us in the spirit. We’ve got our family here. We’ve got my mother-in-law here. We really just wanted to bring the family together and have a great time," she said.

This the 11th year for the Vitruvian Lights and Saturday was the second event night at the park this season.

The first event night happened last week as part of the tree lighting.

People also enjoyed food trucks and live music.

"The kids have all been dancing, running in circles, and the letters to Santa, with Mrs. Claus, was just the cutest thing," Ashley Chase said.

Chase brought her 2-year-old son, and it was his first time writing a letter to Santa and meeting him.

"He is terrified, equal parts terrified and excited. But it’s just awesome for them to put on something like this," Chase said.

Something for the whole the family to enjoy.

"We’ve got cousins, aunts, uncles, from Forney to Fort Worth and in between. We all get to come out and just have a little bit of fun together," Chase added.

The Vitruvian Lights will be open every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until January 1.

The light display is free and open for everyone to enjoy.