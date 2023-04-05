article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, April 7

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures at Dickies Arena

Take your little Disney fan to see the show in Fort Worth this weekend! This show is Frozen and Encanto-themed as Disney characters skate their way through iconic Disney destinations. There will be performances on Thursday and Sunday.

The O'Jays at The Music Hall at Fair Park

R&B legends The O'Jays are bringing the 'Last Stop on the Love Train: The Final Tour' to The Music Hall at Fair Park. The group has been performing for more than 60 years, and original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr. will be performing this Friday.

Michael Rapaport at Addison Improv

Fresh off a viral video from New York comedian and actor Michael Rapaport will be performing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Addison Improv. There are multiple shows on Friday and Saturday nights. You'll want to keep the kids at home for this one.

Bluebonnets in Ennis

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails

The bluebonnets in Ennis haven't fully bloomed yet, but there are still plenty of flowers for your family to look at. Now may be the best time to go and beat the crowds when things are in full bloom.

JAWNY at House of Blues

Indie pop artist JAWNY will be performing this Friday at House of Blues as a part of his North American Tour. The "Strawberry Chainsaw" singer is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! The popular Scarborough Renaissance Festival is back for its 42nd season in Waxahachie. The eight weeks of fun kicks off this Saturday and runs through May 29. The celebration is held Saturdays and Sundays and has a different theme every weekend. There are performances, craft demonstrations, knighting ceremonies, combat and a whole lot more.

Gigantic Gospel Concert at Friendship West Baptist Church

The concert features Pastor Shirley Caesar, Kelontae Gavin, Doc McKenzie and the Hi-Lites, The Bolton Brothers, The William Singers, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, The Virginia Aires, Group Fire, Visionz of Destiny, Buddy & The Straightaway Travelers. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Hip Hop Classic Tour Presents: Scarface at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Houston producer/rapper Scarface will be coming to Irving along with some of the other biggest names in classic rap. Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Big Daddy Kane all are expected to be there as well.

Anastasia at the Winspear Opera House

A musical inspired by the movies you love! Anastasia, the story of a little girl and the fall of the Russian Empire, is coming to the Winspear Opera House in Dallas this weekend. There are shows Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday, April 9

Easter in the Park at Klyde Warren Park

Celebrate Easter at Klyde Warren Park! St. Luke Community UMC is hosting the third annual Easter in the Park at the popular Dallas park. The service starts at 10 a.,m. and there are also plenty of activities for the kids. There will be balloon pop relay races, bubble making, face painting, golf ball bowling, parachute popcorn, pool noodle baseball and more. Be sure to bring your own lawn chair!

Easter Family Fun Weekend at Dallas Arboretum

With everyone all dressed up on Easter Sunday, it would be a great time to go get pictures at the Dallas Arboretum. There will be activities for the whole family all weekend with plenty of flowers as a part of Dallas Blooms.

Dallas Reggae Festival at Addison Circle Park

The annual Dallas Reggae Festival comes to Addison this Friday through Sunday. There will be plenty of local musicians, Caribbean foods and vendors.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center

Things are not looking good for the Mavericks, but this Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs could be a fight for a spot in the play-in. Either way it is the last game of the season and your last chance to see Luka and Co. before next season.

