The 10 most-read stories of 2020 on FOX4News.com

article

It’s no surprise that stories about the coronavirus pandemic were the most-read stories on FOX4News.com for 2020. What a year it’s been!

The top story of the year was published in mid-March just as the pandemic began and officials were trying to "flatten the curve." Dallas County issued a shelter-in-place order that applied to everyone living or working in the county, with the exception of essential workers.

It was followed by a story in April when Gov. Greg Abbott extended a disaster declaration for Texas because of COVID-19. The declaration granted all counties access to resources to help cope with the disaster.

Other stories that made the list provided information about schools extending spring break because of the coronavirus threat, toilet paper shortages and the statewide shutdown of all restaurants, bars, gyms and schools. Thousands of North Texans then clicked to read a story announcing Texas restaurants, stores, malls and theaters would finally begin reopening in May.

The rest of the list includes local stories related to racial injustice, heartbreaking loss and a consumer warning. No stories about the 2020 presidential election were among the most-read for the year.

FOX4News.com’s Most-Read Stories of 2020