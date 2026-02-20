Texas Tech business professor accused of creating fentanyl 'supply chain'

article

The Brief A Texas Tech professor and two others face federal charges in an alleged fentanyl distribution ring. Prosecutors say Daniel Taylor supplied fentanyl that was later tied to at least one overdose. If convicted, the defendants could each face up to 20 years in federal prison.



A Texas Tech professor is facing federal charges relating to possessing and distributing fentanyl.

Along with the associate business professor, two women are also accused in the alleged drug distribution ring.

Texas Tech professor arrested

Daniel Taylor, 50, of Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office on a possession of a controlled substance charge, according to Lubbock County Jail records. He's being held on a $25,000 bond for the charge, along with other holds for federal warrants.

Also charged are Mackenzie Gilcrease, 28, and Alisha Red-Eagle, 21, both of Lubbock. Gilcrease was arrested Tuesday for related drug charges, and Red-Eagle in January. Both are being held on identical federal warrants.

Alleged Lubbock fentanyl ring

Taylor is an assistant professor of marketing and supply chain management with Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business, according to a Friday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas regarding the federal charges.

Taylor is accused of distributing two types of fentanyl powder: one called "Pink Flamingo" and another called "Ghost," according to the release. He's alleged to have been seen on multiple occasions in the past several months passing off fentanyl to be sold.

From left: Alisha Red-Eagle, Daniel Taylor, and Mackenzie Gilcrease (Lubbock County)

On one such occasion, the day before Red-Eagle's arrest, the release says she was seen leaving Taylor's car at a convenience store before she got into another vehicle. That vehicle was later stopped for a traffic violation, in which a person was found to be overdosing on fentanyl allegedly supplied by Red-Eagle. The release says several containers of fentanyl were found in the vehicle.

In another incident, the day Gilgrease was arrested, she was reportedly seen leaving Taylor's home before being stopped by law enforcement while in possession of fentanyl. This incident led them to get a search warrant for Taylor's home.

During that search, the release says fentanyl, methamphetamine and various drug trafficking materials were found in Taylor's home.

All three appeared before a United States Magistrate Judge in Lubbock Friday for their initial appearances.

What's next:

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

'Supply chain of lethal fentanyl'

What they're saying:

"Instead of focusing on teaching students supply chain management, the defendant, as alleged, was developing and implementing his own supply chain of lethal fentanyl into the streets of Lubbock," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "As alleged, at least in one instance, the fentanyl the defendant peddled through his drug trafficking organization caused an overdose. We hope the students of Texas Tech and the Lubbock community understand that my office will vigorously prosecute drug dealers and drug traffickers no matter if you are a professor or a street level dealer."

"This arrest underscores the stark and troubling irony that an individual entrusted with educating others instead chose to distribute one of the deadliest drugs facing our communities today," said DEA Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker. "While this conduct is in no way reflective of Texas Tech University, it highlights that fentanyl trafficking can emerge from any corner of our society, and DEA, alongside our federal, state, and local partners, remains committed to identifying and holding accountable those who choose to profit from this poison."