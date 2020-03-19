Gov. Abbott executive order closes all dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, schools in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced new statewide restrictions for people and businesses Thursday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Abbott's executive order closes dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms across the State of Texas. Takeout/delivery will be allowed. All schools across the state are also closed. The order starts midnight Friday and lasts through April 3, although it could be extended.

Social gatherings within the state were also limited to 10 people and visits to nursing homes are not allowed except for critical care.

"We are doing this now today so we can get back to business as usual more quickly," Abbott said at a press conference announcing the order.

Abbott said the order was a result of guidance from the CDC and federal government.

It is not a shelter-in-place order and does not restrict domestic travel. People can still go out in public, go to the grocery store and to work, although Abbott encouraged companies to allow workers to work from home if possible.

Abbott did not mention anything about the closure of day cares.

Government offices will remain open, he said.

