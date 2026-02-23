Teen killed after friends were ‘playing with’ gun at Arlington home, police say

article

A 14-year-old Martin High School student, identified as Riley Jordan, was fatally shot in an Arlington home Friday night after a group of friends was reportedly "playing with" a handgun. Arlington police arrested a teenage boy who was in the room at the time of the discharge and charged him with one count of manslaughter. Investigators determined the teens were pointing the weapon at one another when it discharged, striking Jordan in the head.



A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night after a group of friends reportedly handled a firearm that discharged inside an Arlington home, police said.

What we know:

Arlington police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers discovered a 14-year-old victim unresponsive in a bedroom; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members later identified the boy as Riley Jordan, a student at Martin High School.

According to investigators, a group of teenagers was in possession of a handgun and was "playing with it" just before the shooting. Police said evidence suggests the teens were pointing the weapon at one another when it discharged, striking Jordan in the head.

A teenage boy who was in the room at the time of the discharge was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter. He is currently held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. Due to his age, his identity has not been released.

‘Lit up any room the moment he walked in’

What they're saying:

Jordan’s family released a statement describing him as a "blessing to everyone who knew him."

"He lived with an undeniable passion for football, music, and working out," the statement read. "Above all, he loved his family and friends unconditionally, with a loyalty and warmth that touched every heart he met. Riley had an incredible gift for lighting up any room the moment he walked in."

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine how the teenagers obtained the firearm.