Officials warn of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases in Texas

article

The Brief Texas officials are alerting the public of cases of avian flu found in the state. The cases have been circulating in the panhandle, officials say. They urge residents to avoid contact with wild birds and keep animals away from food and water sources.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is alerting the public to cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detected in wild birds in the state.

The cases TPWD released information about were found in the panhandle.

Texas avian flu

What we know:

The cases were detected in Amarillo and Lubbock, where the TPWD says the virus continues to circulate among wild birds.

What you can do:

The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds.

In areas that currently have a higher number of HPAI detections, TPWD discourages the public from feeding wildlife, which includes the use of bird feeders. Staff also recommends the hazing of wildlife away from food and water sources.

What is Avian Influenza?

Detected in all 50 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, HPAI is a highly contagious zoonotic virus (meaning that humans can catch the virus) that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

TPWD says it poses a major threat to the poultry industry and animal health. Migratory waterfowl and other waterbirds are a natural reservoir for this disease as they congregate on wintering grounds.