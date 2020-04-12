Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends state disaster declaration due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The original disaster declaration was announced on March 13, when there were just 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Easter Sunday, there are 13,484 total cases and 271 deaths reported.

Disaster declarations normally last 30 days, so it is now set to last until May 13.

