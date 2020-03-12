List of North Texas school districts extending Spring Break due to coronavirus threat

article

A handful of North Texas school districts have announced they are extending Spring Break for students amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The following schools will not resume classes until March 23:

Allen ISD

Caddo Mills ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Duncanville ISD - resuming classes on March 30

Community ISD

Frisco ISD

Gunter ISD

Lovejoy ISD

McKinney ISD

Plano ISD

Princeton ISD

Prosper ISD

Rockwall ISD

Wylie ISD

Dallas ISD says they are preparing for a possible disruption in classes, but they have not made a decision. However, they have canceled all events and activities. Arlington ISD said Thursday afternoon at this time no classes have been canceled. Fort Worth ISD said it has not yet made any decisions.

This list will be updated as more school districts announce any changes.

