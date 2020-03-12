List of North Texas school districts extending Spring Break due to coronavirus threat
article
A handful of North Texas school districts have announced they are extending Spring Break for students amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
The following schools will not resume classes until March 23:
- Allen ISD
- Caddo Mills ISD
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Duncanville ISD - resuming classes on March 30
- Community ISD
- Frisco ISD
- Gunter ISD
- Lovejoy ISD
- McKinney ISD
- Plano ISD
- Princeton ISD
- Prosper ISD
- Rockwall ISD
- Wylie ISD
Dallas ISD says they are preparing for a possible disruption in classes, but they have not made a decision. However, they have canceled all events and activities. Arlington ISD said Thursday afternoon at this time no classes have been canceled. Fort Worth ISD said it has not yet made any decisions.
This list will be updated as more school districts announce any changes.
FULL LIST: SMU, UNT among North Texas colleges moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns