Dallas weather: Temperatures to dip into the 30s before unseasonable warmth returns

The Brief North Texas will transition from a seasonably cool Monday into a significant warmup, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s by midweek. Low humidity and strong southerly winds on Tuesday will create an elevated fire threat as temperatures climb 10 to 20 degrees above the February average. A weak cold front arriving early Thursday will briefly bring slightly cooler air to the region, though conditions are expected to remain mild and dry through the weekend.



After a cold start to the workweek, North Texas will see a rapid return to spring-like conditions.

Monday Forecast

Expect seasonably cooler weather Monday, a significant shift from the unseasonably warm February temperatures seen recently. With mainly sunny skies and light winds, highs will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon.

While Monday night remains chilly, most areas will stay above freezing as lows drop into the mid-30s to low 40s.

7-Day Outlook

The warmup begins in earnest Tuesday as strong southerly winds take over, pushing temperatures into the low to mid-70s. Because humidity levels will remain low and temperatures will sit 10 to 20 degrees above average, there is an elevated fire threat for the region. No rain is expected this week.

Temperatures will peak in the 80s Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives early Thursday morning. This front will bring a brief influx of cooler air, though the region will remain mild and dry through the end of the week.