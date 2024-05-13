Speeding driver, passenger hurt in Fort Worth crash

Speed and alcohol were likely to blame for an overnight crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around midnight in a neighborhood southeast of downtown Fort Worth.

Police said the driver of a white sports car lost control on Allen Avenue.

The vehicle left the road and hit four parked vehicles before landing on its side on Maddox Avenue.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash but said speed and intoxicants are believed to be factors.