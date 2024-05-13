Childish Gambino tour coming to Dallas this fall

article

Rapper Childish Gambino is coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas later this year as a part of his new world tour.

Donald Glover, the actor and writer who raps under the pseudonym Childish Gambino, announced the tour on Monday along with a new album that will be released this summer.

The tour will come to the AAC on September 11th and will also feature stops in Houston on September 8th and Austin on September 10th.

Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, will be the opener on the tour.

THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS

A finished version of the Childish Gambino album ATAVISTA was released on Monday as well.

Glover created and starred in the FX show Atlanta and recently stated in the Amazon Prime show Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Childish Gambino World Tour 2024