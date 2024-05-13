Childish Gambino tour coming to Dallas this fall
article
DALLAS - Rapper Childish Gambino is coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas later this year as a part of his new world tour.
Donald Glover, the actor and writer who raps under the pseudonym Childish Gambino, announced the tour on Monday along with a new album that will be released this summer.
The tour will come to the AAC on September 11th and will also feature stops in Houston on September 8th and Austin on September 10th.
Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, will be the opener on the tour.
A finished version of the Childish Gambino album ATAVISTA was released on Monday as well.
Glover created and starred in the FX show Atlanta and recently stated in the Amazon Prime show Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Childish Gambino World Tour 2024
- 08-11 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- 08-12 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- 08-14 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- 08-15 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- 08-17 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- 08-18 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- 08-20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- 08-21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- 08-23 Boston, MA - TD Garden
- 08-24 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena
- 08-26 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 08-27 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 08-29 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- 08-30 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- 09-01 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- 09-02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 09-04 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- 09-05 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
- 09-07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- 09-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- 09-10 Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 09-11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 09-13 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- 09-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- 09-16 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- 09-18 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- 09-19 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- 09-21 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 09-23 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
- 09-24 Portland, OR - Moda Center
- 09-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- 09-27 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
- 09-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
- 10-02 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- 10-03 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 10-31 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
- 11-02 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
- 11-04 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 11-06 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 11-08 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
- 11-10 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- 11-12 Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena
- 11-13 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- 11-19 Paris, France - Accor Arena
- 11-21 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
- 11-23 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena
- 11-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- 11-26 Manchester, England - AO Arena
- 11-28 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
- 11-30 London, England - The O2
- 12-01 London, England - The O2
- 12-03 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
- 12-05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- 01-28 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
- 02-01 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- 02-04 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- 02-07 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- 02-11 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena