Religious groups with different agendas heading to Texas' southern border amid border standoff

The situation at the Texas-Mexico border is attracting religious groups from out of state with competing agendas.

Both groups are converging on Eagle Pass, the city where Texas Governor Greg Abbott closed off a park and put up razor wire to curb what he calls an invasion.

These two separate convoys both consist of self-proclaimed Christians, but their stance on what's happening at the southern border is very different. There is a likelihood these two groups could clash this weekend.

A new "political battle" at the southern border is brewing.

On Friday, members of a progressive Christian organization called Common Good arrived in Eagle Pass with a mission in mind.

"What would Jesus do is what we come back to," one member said.

"We're right behind the county courthouse, and we pulled up with our bus that says, "Faith, Hope and Love. Supporting Democracy for all," said Pastor Doug Pagitt, who is the organization’s executive director.

Pagitt and his supporters have traveled from Minnesota to Eagle Pass to sway faith voters from extremism, specifically calling out the self-proclaimed God's Army convoy also making its way to the Rio Grande Valley from Virginia.

"I’ll tell you that, as a Christian pastor, I want to say to my other Christian friends who are part of that convoy slander is something we should avoid. And they are slandering these people who are seeking to come into the country, and they're slandering the people who live in these border communities," Pagitt said.

Members of God's Army convoy made a stop near Austin Thursday. Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin was one of the star participants.

The group held a "take back the border rally."

"Enough is enough. We're going to take our country back," she said.

Organizers claim they do not intend on confronting people trying to illegally cross over the southern border but framed this as a religious mission.

"We're just going to be having a peaceful assembly, and ultimately, it's going to be a prayer gathering," Robert Agee said.

Pastor Pagitt said he and his supporters do intend on confronting the group.

"They're going to be 20-some miles away at a Christian camp, where they're going to have their own meetings," he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott continues to amplify the other political battle between his office and the White House.

At a Republican re-election event, Gov. Abbott again called the border crisis an "invasion," the term he uses to defend the state's use of barriers and restricted access between ports of entry.

He called it the number one issue in America right now.

"And sending a message to the entire globe that the door is open on the open borders of America for people from more than 150 countries have poured into our state," he said. "All-time record numbers, more than 8 million under the Biden Administration."

Eagle Pass residents said they'll be holding a "meet the local event" outside Shelby Park Saturday at 11 a.m.

They invite anyone who wants to come out and talk to them about what border residents are the real issues for them.