Illegal border crossings shift from Texas to California and Arizona, CBP says

New numbers suggest more asylum seekers and illegal immigrants are crossing the southern border in Arizona and California than in Texas.

It's happening as a coalition of Republican governors prepare to head to the Texas border this weekend.

More states this week have pledged to send manpower and other resources to the Texas border.

And while there is apparently progress in Congress on tackling the crisis, there is some evidence recent changes at the border might be having an impact.

In Dripping Springs, west of Austin, the collective of people known as the "Take Our Border Back" convoy rallied Thursday. The group is traveling to the border for protests of the federal handling of the crisis this weekend.

Featured article

"I think this is something we can kind of all agree on. In some way, we are very for legal immigration," said rally attendee Kirsten Swieter. "We want to welcome people into our country with open arms, but we do think it should be legally. They are more than welcome, just do it the right way."

The convoy is not the only group headed to Texas' southern border this weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he'll host 14 other Republican governors.

It's as more red states vow support for the state of Texas' efforts with the state essentially nudging out the federal government from areas like Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

"If Texas is helping to erect barriers, putting up razor wire, doing other things to keep illegal aliens out, I want to be helpful with them doing it," said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida).

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Seen from an aerial view, a Texas National Guard soldier blocks immigrants from passing through razor wire into El Paso, Texas on February 01, 2024 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. After crossing the Rio Grande, migran Expand

A Customs and Border Protection source tells FOX News that crossings in the border sector, including Eagle Pass, dropped significantly from December to January. And a majority of crossings are now happening in Arizona and California — not Texas.

In addition to Texas' hardened response, Mexico has increased its enforcement. Crossings do typically slow in colder months.

Meanwhile, the problems caused by the border crisis continue to play out.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced an operation that rounded up non-U.S. citizens in 25 major cities who had been accused of serious crimes.

Officials also confirmed a Daily Caller report that an Al-Shabaab terrorist was released into the U.S. after crossing illegally and not caught for about a year.

Featured article

"Listen, we need more resources, and we're working to get that that as hard as we can," said ICE Acting Director Patrick Lechleitner.

Some senators say the text of a bill tackling border security and Ukraine aid could be released as soon as Friday with a test vote set for next week, despite Republican House leadership expressing serious doubts about its ability to pass.