Fort Worth man sentenced to 31 years in prison for murder of apartment maintenance worker

A man who shot and killed Fort Worth apartment maintenance worker was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

On April 21, 2023, 30-year-old Devin Smith was in a heated argument with an employee at The Marq Apartments in the West 7th area because he was about to be evicted.

30-year-old Carlos Aybar, a maintenance worker at the facility, stepped in to help his coworker.

Smith then pulled a gun and shot Aybar multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced by a judge to 31 years in prison for the shooting.

"He was my only son, and you took his life without remorse," said Rachel Canelo, Carlos Aybar's mother, through a translator Monday morning.

Canelo and other family members and friends appeared in court wearing "Justice for Carlos" t-shirts.

Aybar lived at the apartment complex with his young son.