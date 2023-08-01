Texas sets another power record with no break from the heat expected this week

Texas set another record for power demand Monday due to the heat.

At 4:20 p.m., the demand hit just over 83,000 megawatts. That beat the previous record from July 18.

At the peak Monday, wind and solar power made up 23% of the generating capacity in the state. Nearly 57% came from power plants fired by natural gas.

ERCOT is predicting that Texas will break another record Tuesday afternoon.

Its forecast shows demand should peak around 5 p.m. at more than 85,200 megawatts.

But there should be plenty of supply to meet the demand, and ERCOT is not currently calling for conservation efforts.

As for the weather forecast, North Texans can expect to see triple-digit temperatures for at least the next six days.

There are excessive heat warnings and fire weather warnings in effect for most of North Texas on Tuesday.

"This fire danger, the high fire danger very high actually, has expanded into the Metroplex. It’s not extreme yet. But we do have red flag warnings, basically a fire weather warning for the Metroplex saying that if anything does start, it would spread reasonably fast thanks to how dry everything is," said FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews. "And the excessive heat warnings, you might as well get used to them. They’re not going anywhere."

The next chance for a break from the heat is still about seven days away.

"But it’s better than no break at all," he said.