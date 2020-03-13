Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state disaster over COVID-19 coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all Texas counties on Friday due to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott made the announcement as there were 39 confirmed cases in the state, as of Friday morning.

Abbott said the first drive-thru testing center will open in the next few days in San Antonio. He said that other locations are expected to open as soon as next week in Dallas, Houston and Austin. The goal, he said, is to have people tested there instead of having to go to their healthcare provider.

Texas health officials said people who feel like they need to be tested should contact their doctor, then doctor should contact the health system. The patient is more likely to be tested if the person has COVID-19 symptoms, has traveled recently to area with outbreak or has underlying conditions.

Abbott said 220 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, so far, by either a state lab or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 75 Texans are currently being tested.

Abbott also urged people to remain calm and avoid overpurchasing of items at stores. Toilet paper and cleaning supplies have become increasingly difficult to find.

“There is absolutely no need to go out and stock up on supplies," Abbott said.

Abbott also said AT&T would waive its data caps on internet service so people who have plans with limits or penalties can work from home without financial burden. Abbott ordered state agencies to allow people to work from home as needed during the pandemic.

