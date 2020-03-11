Clergy member of Fort Worth church is ‘presumptive positive’ case for COVID-19 in Tarrant County

article

The Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth has confirmed that a clergy member of Trinity Episcopal Church was the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Tarrant County.

Dr. Robert Pace, rector of Trinity Episcopal, attended the annual conference for the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) last month in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth, he started feeling sick after returning from the conference, and tested negative for the flu twice.

On Saturday, March 7, it was then announced that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown had tested positive for COVID-19, and he had attended CEEP.

Pace was then tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and the presumptive positive came back on Tuesday.

He remains hospitalized in isolation, while his wife, the Rev. Dr. Jill Walters, has tested negative, according to church officials. She will remain in self-quarantine at home for 14 days as a precaution.

Trinity Episcopal Church Fort Worth was a polling site for Super Tuesday, but church officials said Pace had not been in the church for five days before the election.

Election officials also brought in their own tables, chairs, and election equipment.

Trinity has closed the church building and offices to the public, and Sunday’s services have been canceled, along with the Lenten program on Wednesday. It’s not yet known when the building will be reopened.

Trinity’s preschool is on spring break this week, and the church said the preschool students had no exposure to Pace.

When he returned to the church building to speak at the Lenten program on March 4, his office, along with the lectern, microphone, chair, and piano bench, were wiped down as a precaution.

About 45 people attended that Lenten program, and all those who attended have been notified. Though church officials said he only had close contact with the associate priest and the deacon.

Health officials said that based on their exposure to Pace, the rest of the congregation is “at no risk.”