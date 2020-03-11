City of Dallas cancels Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Parade due to coronavirus worries

article

The annual St. Patrick’s Parade along Greenville Avenue in Dallas and post-parade block party was canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The move was made by city officials in consultation with public health officials, "healthcare leaders," first responders and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The parade and block party was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

“Canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party was not an easy decision, but it is the correct and responsible decision,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a statement. “An event of this scale, without adequate public health protections, cannot be allowed to occur at this time. Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, and we will continue to take action accordingly."

Parade officials said they will stand by the decision made, even though earlier in the week they were saying the annual bash would go on. On Monday the parade organizers posted a “Keep Calm and Parade On” graphic to their Facebook page.

The decision will have severe consequences for numerous Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants. For many establishments along or near the route, it’s their biggest money-making day of the year.

Dallas joins several other big cities in the United States in canceling their St. Patrick’s parade. Chicago announced the cancelation of its event on Wednesday and Boston canceled theirs earlier this week amid continued worries over the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Dallas officials said in a statement "additional mass gatherings will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis."

