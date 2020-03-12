Collin County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

article

A fifth person in Collin County has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, officials announced Friday morning.

No details were immediately available about the fifth case, which was announced on Friday. The Collin County Health Department reported Thursday a 35-year-old man from McKinney tested positive for the virus and was the fourth case.

“The man is under self-quarantine at his home, and has no underlying medical condition,” a spokesperson for the health department said.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The county did not say if the case was travel-related. The test will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, which confirms the local lab's findings.

There are currently eight coronavirus cases in Dallas County and one case in Tarrant County.

Coronavirus health tips

Advertisement

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED STORIES:

- Fourth person in Collin County tests “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 coronavirus

- List of North Texas school districts extending Spring Break due to coronavirus threat

- SMU, UNT among North Texas colleges moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns

- City of Dallas cancels Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Parade due to coronavirus worries

- Clergy member of Fort Worth church is ‘presumptive positive’ case for COVID-19 in Tarrant County

- Persons in Dallas, Tarrant counties test ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 coronavirus