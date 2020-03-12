SMU, UNT among North Texas colleges moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns

Several more North Texas universities are moving classes to online instruction due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here is a full list:

Southern Methodist University

SMU announced Thursday that students will begin online classes for the first two weeks after Spring Break beginning on March 23. The university is asking students to leave the campus for the break and remain home until April 5.

SMU officials say the school will remain open and operational during this time, but there will be limited food services available. The Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports will be closed.

Faculty and staff will use March 18 and 19 to train for online teaching.

SMU is also canceling or postponing any on-campus gatherings of more than 50 people through the end of April. Officials say they still intend to hold Commencement Convocation on May 16.

Full details for SMU can be found here: https://blog.smu.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/.

University of North Texas

UNT announced Thursday that all face-to-face classes will be canceled for the week of March 16-22. Online classes will continue as normal. During this week, students are encouraged to stay off campus, but dorm rooms and dining options will remain open.

Students should expect more details through their university email by March 19 regarding their classes. Classes will resume on March 23.

Full details for UNT can be found here: healthalerts.unt.edu.

UT Arlington

UTA announced Thursday it will be extending the Spring Break for students through March 22. However, online classes will continue as scheduled. Faculty and staff will still return to work on March 16.

Regular classes will resume on March 23. However, all classes will be held online until further notice.

UTA students are encouraged to stay away from campus. But if on-campus students are unable to go home, they will still be able to live on campus.

Full details for UT Arlington can be found here: uta.edu/announcements/coronavirus.

Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University will suspend all on-campus classes for the week of March 16-21. During this time, school officials will transition to online classes beginning on March 23 until further notice. Current online classes remain unchanged.

Faculty and staff will return to work next week to prepare for teaching online.

Students are encouraged to stay off campus during this time. Any students who cannot go home and live on campus must check in with their residence hall staff.

Full details for Texas Wesleyan University can be found here: https://txwes.edu/coronavirus/.

UT Dallas

UT Dallas is extending the Spring Break for students by one week. Classes have been canceled from March 23-27. Faculty and staff will use the next two weeks to prepare for online teaching.

Beginning March 30, students will have to take online classes through the remainder of the semester.

All campus events and meetings have been postponed or canceled. The school hasn't yet made a decision on changes to spring athletic events.

Full details for UT Dallas can be found here: https://www.utdallas.edu/coronavirus/

Texas Christian University

TCU announced early Wednesday an extension in Spring Break for students.

Classes will not resume for students until Monday, March 23. However, all classes through April 3 will only be held online. At that time, school officials will reassess and decide when face-to-face classes will resume. Faculty will still return to campus next week to prepare for online teaching.

School officials have canceled all student meetings and activities for the next three weeks.

All international travel for students, faculty, and staff has been suspended through the rest of the month.

TCU is asking students who are traveling for Spring Break to not return to campus until they've received further instruction.

Full details for TCU can be found here: tcu.edu/coronavirus.

Paul Quinn College

Paul Quinn College in Dallas will now conduct its courses online for the rest of the semester. The online format will start next week. They are requiring all students to stay off campus, and they have canceled all public events.

A message from the Paul Quinn College president can be found here: https://pqc-edu.squarespace.com/from-the