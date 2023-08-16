There will be an increased police presence at Terrell High School on Wednesday after a deadly shooting near the school.

Terrell ISD says that 17-year-old Damaria Jackson was shot around 8 a.m. about a mile away from the school, at the corner of Trailview Drive and Town North Drive.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital in Kaufman, where he died.

Terrell police say that one person of interest is in custody on an unrelated charged, and they are looking for a second suspect.

The district says that instruction is continuing as normal, and that all students and staff members are safe.

Extra police will be on hand at the school out of an abundance of caution.

The district says that it is working with the Terrell Police Department to learn more.