Lewisville double murder suspect arrested, bodies had been in home for days, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a double murder in Lewisville.

Lewisville police say the man was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection to the discovery of two bodies at a home on Ramblewood Drive.

The suspect was arrested without incident and is charged with Capital Murder.

The Lewisville Police Department is not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Police say the bodies of a man and a woman were found on Monday, Aug. 14 by a relative who was doing a welfare check.

They became suspicious after being unable to contact the relatives for several days.

Lewisville police say the dead bodies had been in the home for several days and that the victims were found in different rooms.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 4 said there was a distinct smell once the garage door to the home was opened.

"You could stand right here. And when the wind blew, you could smell it," said neighbor Danny Talbert.

Police believe the killings were an isolated incident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.