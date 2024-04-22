Inmate dies after altercation in Tarrant County jail

An inmate died after a violent confrontation at the Tarrant County jail.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old man had been arrested on Friday in Saginaw because he allegedly threatened a driver with a knife.

He was also being held for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and evading arrest.

Then, during a routine contraband check on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said the man refused to leave his cell.

Corrections officers pepper sprayed him because he allegedly began to fight them. One officer was hurt in the altercation, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate was being evaluated by medical staff at the jail when he reportedly lost consciousness.

The sheriff’s office said staff members immediately started CPR. The inmate was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate what happened.

A medical examiner is also working to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

His name has not yet been released.