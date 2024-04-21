Princeton police officer killed in off-duty crash

A Princeton police officer has died after an off-duty car crash on Saturday.

The Princeton Police Department says Officer Nancy Dominguez was involved in a crash at E. Lucas Road and Lakeview Drive around 5:20 p.m.

Officer Nancy Dominguez (Source: Princeton Police)

She was taken to Medical City McKinney where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The Princeton Police Department called Dominguez a "dedicated public servant and cherished member of the Princeton community."

Dominguez has served with the Princeton Police Department since July 2022. Princeton PD says she won several awards during her short time with the department, including 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Citizen Commendation Award, multiple Letters of Commendations from the Department, 2023 Life Saving Award and multiple RISE Awards.

(Source: Princeton Police Department)

A squad car has been parked outside the Princeton Municipal Center in remembrance of Officer Dominguez.

The squad car will remain there until she is laid to rest.

The community is encouraged to pay their respects.

Rainy weather led to a large spike in car crashes on Saturday. Fort Worth-based MedStar says there was a 115% increase in calls for crash compared to the previous Saturday.

Police have not said if they believe weather was to blame in Dominguez's crash.