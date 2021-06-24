Suspect in Rhome police officer shooting, girlfriend arrested in Arkansas

article

The man accused of shooting a police officer in Wise County ten days ago is in custody.

Royce Wood and girlfriend Tiffany Caswell were arrested Thursday morning in northeastern Arkansas.

Investigators say wood shot a police officer in Rhome, northwest of Fort Worth, during a traffic stop. The officer was hit in the leg and is recovering.

Wood and Caswell are suspects in a home invasion the day before that shooting.

Investigators say Caswell was not involved in the shooting because she was in jail at the time on an outstanding warrant.

