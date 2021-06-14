Police officer in Wise County shot, search for shooter continues

Several departments are now searching for the person who shot a police officer in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the city of New Fairview.

The Wise County Messenger reported officers from nearby Rhome tried to pull over 43-year-old Royce Wood, who is a robbery suspect.

Wood allegedly stopped his motorcycle, took off running and fired at the officers, hitting one in the leg.

The Rhome officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said Wood is bald and was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a camo bandana, a green shirt and shorts.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now looking for him using K-9 units and helicopters.

The Texas Department of Public Safety put out an alert in the search area telling people to take caution and lock their doors until there’s been an all clear or an arrest.