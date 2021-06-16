Manhunt for suspect who shot officer in Wise County enters fourth day

article

Law enforcement officials have released new pictures of the wanted man accused of shooting a police officer in Wise County.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said Royce Wood fired at officers from Rhome, northwest of Fort Worth, during a traffic stop Sunday.

Wood ran off and has not been seen since.

The officer was hit in the leg and is now out of the hospital.

Wood was wanted in a home invasion robbery from over the weekend.

There is now a $6,000 reward for tips that lead to his arrest and indictment.