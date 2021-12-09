Suspect in DWI crash that killed Euless officer due in court

article

The accused drunken driver involved in a fatal accident with an off-duty Euless police officer is appearing in court Thursday.

Police said Dylan Molina admitted drinking before the crash in Lake Worth last month.

He’s accused of causing the collision that killed Det. Alex Cervantes. His wife and two sons were also injured.

Cervantes’s wife is still hospitalized but his sons are out and living with family members.

Thursday’s hearing will be Molina’s first court appearance.

He’s charged with intoxication manslaughter.

