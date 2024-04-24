Forney police searching for 22-year-old who went missing after crash

A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old who disappeared after a car crash in Forney.

Police say Waid Robison was traveling into Forney from Mesquite when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 80 near FM 460.

Waid Robison (Source: Forney Police)

There was moderate damage to the car, but Robison was nowhere to be found.

His phone was found near a creek southeast of the crash site.

Law enforcement searched the water in the area, but operations were paused due to the scheduled opening of a new dam.

Forney police said water search operations will continue as soon as possible.

The Forney Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, Kaufman County Constable's Office, and volunteers took part in the search.

Anyone with information about Robison's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.