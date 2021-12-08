Restaurant fundraiser to support fallen Euless police officer’s family

A North Texas community is coming together to raise money for the family of a police officer who was killed in a car crash.

Last month in Lake Worth, a suspected drunken driver ran into the car driven by Euless police detective Alex Cervantes.

The off-duty officer died. His wife is still in the hospital. Their two sons were also injured but have already been released.

On Wednesday, Café Republic on North Beach Street in Fort Worth will give a portion of its sales to the Cervantes family.

The fundraiser runs from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cash donations are also welcome.