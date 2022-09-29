Grapevine-Colleyville ISD elementary school student reportedly sexually assaulted by another student

article

Grapevine police are investigating a report of a student being sexually assaulted by another student at an elementary school.

The alleged sexual assault happened at Silver Lake Elementary School, which is part of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

Few details have been released, as police said they are working to "protect the family and the investigation."

READ MORE: 12-year-old Parker Co. girl who shot father in murder plot dies after shooting self, sheriff says

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with school officials.

Anyone who suspects their child could be a victim is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.

Grapevine PD’s Victim Services Advocate is also available. She can be reached at 817-410-3491 or mmoore@grapevinetexas.gov.