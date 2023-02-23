Street takeover task force to crack down on organized events in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the start of a task force designed to put a stop to dangerous street takeovers that are becoming more popular across the state.

A street takeover in Austin over the weekend led to several arrests, with videos showing drivers blocking intersections, doing donuts and shooting off fireworks. At least one officer was injured during the mayhem.

There have been several instances across North Texas as well, including in Grapevine and Euless.

"We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas. This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

The task force will be made up of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division as well as local law enforcement agencies.

"These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk," said DPS Director Steven McCraw in the statement. "We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night—all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped."

The governor's office said the task force will focus on the "organized crime aspect" of the street takeovers.

DPS is asking the public to report any possible street takeovers through the iWatchTexas website and app or by calling 844-643-2251