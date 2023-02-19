Officer injured, police cars damaged in street racing incidents: APD

An officer was injured and several police cars were damaged during street racing incidents across Austin late Saturday night, says the Austin Police Department.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage, says APD.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Feb 18, someone called APD and reported five vehicles blocking the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. Within minutes, more people called 911, saying several vehicles were racing, circling the intersection, running lights, blocking traffic and shooting fireworks.

APD says no units were nearby and officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. and cleared the intersection within 20 minutes. The Car Club then appeared to head north.

Just before 10:30 p.m., an officer reported the car club was in the area of the N I-35 service road and East Anderson Lane, with multiple vehicles driving recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles. Officers dispersed that crowd as well, says APD.

Just before 1 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in from the area of Berkman Drive and Barbara Jordan Boulevard near the Mueller neighborhood. Officers at the scene reported glass bottles being thrown and dispersed the crowd quickly.

More 911 calls received just after 1:30 a.m. reported vehicles blocking the Metric Boulevard/ Braker Lane intersection, doing donuts, and someone starting a fire. Officers dispersed that crowd just before 2 a.m.

Videos across social media showed cars doing donuts and people setting off fireworks while blocking traffic.

This video from Twitter user @aaroncrews shows an Austin police car reversing down the road while people walk towards it and throw fireworks.

A second video posted by @aaroncrews shows cars doing donuts in the intersection and people waving lasers and setting off fireworks.

APD stated Saturday night that they were investigating the incidents and said they want to reiterate "reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public."

In a follow-up statement on Twitter, APD says it is "committed to stopping this conduct" and that "lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest."

APD said Sunday that during the incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers.

Two people were arrested for evading arrest. The investigation into this incident continues, and further charges may be filed.