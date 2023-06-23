2 charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death of Carrollton 15-year-old

Two people have been charged in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Carrollton.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Lizbeth Prieto, also known as Lizbeth Escamilla, admitted she sold drugs to the teen and said she got those drugs from 24-year old Cristian Lopez.

They were arrested by federal authorities, but the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is considering state charges against the two as well, for murder, because of a new law passed by the Texas Legislature.

The teen’s grandmother found her unresponsive, face-down on her bed. She died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo spoke about the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl last week.

"I cannot tell you why a child would gamble with their life other than they don’t understand," Arredondo said.

She was a student at Newman Smith High School. She’s the fourth child in the area to die of a fentanyl overdose since September 2022.

"They don’t quite grasp how deadly and dangerous this is," Arredondo added.

Prieto and Lopez are facing federal distribution charges.

Carrollton police said the 15-year-old’s Instagram messages revealed she bought blue m/30 fentanyl pills from Prieto.

After the teen’s death, an undercover officer set up a purchase from Prieto and observed her getting m/30 pills from Lopez, before selling them to the officer.

"So we went up the chain and we were able to get two drug dealers out," Arredondo said.

Investigators said Prieto confessed to selling the pills to the girl.

They said Lopez confessed that he was Prieto’s supplier.

"For those drug dealers that think they can operate in Carrollton, they’re dead wrong," Arredondo said.

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 6, which creates a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office said it has spoken with Carrollton’s police chief about the possibility of a murder charge.

Protocol would be for police to file a case. Then, the DA’s office would investigate and present the case to a grand jury.

"We’re both discussing what this House Bill 6 means to us and what we’re going to do," Arredondo said.

It’s unclear if the 15-year-old girl knew the deadly pills contained fentanyl.

"We are very aggressive in weeding this out of our community. There is nothing more precious than our children, and I will fight until I can't fight anymore," Arredondo said.

Carrollton police said its school resource officers had been on alert regarding fentanyl pills.

"It’s just not in our community, it’s in many communities," Arredondo said.

Now that school is out for the summer, the chief said it’s especially important for others to keep their eyes open.

"We’re dependent on our parents to take an active role," he said.

Just last week, 22-year-old Jason Villaneuva pleaded guilty to supplying deadly drugs that led to multiple teen overdose deaths in Carrollton students.

He was the supplier for a larger drug ring, which authorities have secured convictions and arrests.

No word if these later arrests are connected to that ring.